Peter Paul Debick, 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Emory University Hospital Midtown, Atlanta, Georgia.
He was born in Wilpen, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 22, 1944, the son of the late Nicholas Debick and the late Mary Sophie Garrett Debick.
He lived in Arizona for a few years and moved to this area in 1971. He was the owner of Golden City Paint Contractors and was a self-employed commercial painter for more than 35 years before retiring several years ago. He had a very outgoing personality, never met a stranger and could talk to anyone about just about anything.
He was the founder of the West Georgia Street Rodders, a member of Golden City Cruisers, Georgia Outsiders Car Club
and his favorite hobby was classic cars. He was especially proud
of his 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible.
Paul had a great
love for all animals, loved football and always had season tickets for the Falcon Football games, enjoyed traveling and not many months ago went on a delightful trip to Hawaii. He loved ice cream and in the last several weeks when he could no longer drive he would send his son to Butter’d Udder Ice Cream Shop for his nightly treat.
He will be missed by family and friends; but will be remembered as a people person who enjoyed telling jokes, talking to everyone and just enjoying life.
He was a long time member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death
by his wife, Barbara Dean Haynes Debick; a son, Nicholas Paul Debick; and three brothers, George Debick, Thomas Debick, and John Debick.
Survivors include his son, Peter P. Debick, Jr., and his wife, Tanya, of Carrollton; two sisters, Mary Birtasevic and Annie Smeznik, both of Cleveland, Ohio; two brothers, Frank Debick, and Victor Matthews, both of Phoenix, Arizona; one grandson, David Jackson, of Knoxville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery in Carrollton, with Deacon Chrys Harkins officiating. Pallbearers will be Artagus Newell, Stephen Glenn, Christopher Doerr, Rashad Thompson, David Jackson and Bill Wilson. The family has stressed that it will be MANDATORY for anyone attending these services to wear a mask and practice social distancing of six feet or more at all times.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica has charge of the arrangements.
