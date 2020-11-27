Mr. Vernon Lee “Pete” Chriswell, 75, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, 1 p.m. Interment will be at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Villa Rica.

Service information

Nov 29
Visitation
Sunday, November 29, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
J Collins Funeral Home
206 South Carroll Road
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Nov 30
Funeral Service
Monday, November 30, 2020
1:00PM
J Collins Funeral Home
206 South Carroll Road
Villa Rica, GA 30180
