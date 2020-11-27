Mr. Vernon Lee “Pete” Chriswell, 75, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, 1 p.m. Interment will be at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Villa Rica.
To share a memory or offer condolences to the family please visit www.jcollinsfuneral
