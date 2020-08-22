Peggy Riley

Mrs. Peggy Green Riley, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Granville County, North Carolina, on July 13, 1940, the daughter of the late-Rufus Green and -Sallie Whitt Green Ivey.
Mrs. Riley was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, the Linda Haney Sunday School Class and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 143. She was a great neighbor, always cooking, sharing meals and visiting those shut-in. Before joining the faith family at Tabernacle, she was active in Ladies’ Circles and other ministries at First Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening and spending time with her precious grandkids.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Allison Riley of Roopville; daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Barry Boalch of Bremen; grandchildren, Carson Riley, Avery Riley, Daniel and Lexi Boalch, Katie and Ben Lewis. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Riley and brother, Wiley Green.
Funeral service for Mrs. Riley will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the service hour.
Pallbearers will be Carson Riley, Daniel Boalch, Ben Lewis, Wilson Knott, Jerry Latimer and Randall Wilson.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.