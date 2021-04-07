Peggy Power

Peggy Power, 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1938, in Carrollton, Georgia, daughter to the late Vollie Benjamin McWhorter and the late Connie Barker McWhorter.

She was a Fulton High School graduate and retired from Super Value as an administrative assistant. She was given a full scholarship to attend medical school to become a doctor. Peggy decided to devote her life to serving God in the music ministry. She was the organist/choir director to a number of churches in the Atlanta, Dallas, and Carrollton area. At one time in her career, she had

seven graded choirs, a bell choir and an orchestra that she

led. Music was her love and her life. She was a member of the Carroll County Community Chorus

for many years and loved performing

with all her friends. She was also a member of Stripling Chapel United Methodist Church.

Peggy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She liked nothing more than rocking one of her littles! She had a way with all animals and even cows fell in love with her. They would

come to the fence

for her to pet them and they’d lay their heads on her shoulder. She loved

to laugh and her laughter was musical.

One of her best talents was her cooking! The girl

was an amazing

cook.

She brought light, laughter and joy into every room she entered. She was kind, gentle, generous and fiercely loyal to those she loved.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, B.J. “Corkey” Thomas; her husband, Douglas Alan Power; and granddaughter, Peggy Allison Bennett.

She is survived by her children, Tara and Dennis Johnson, Karen Bacon, Andrew and Tonya Power, and Mark Thomas; grandchildren, Adam and Debora Johnson, Kristan and Kirk Nichols, Zachary Kelley, Madison Huska, Samantha Power, Jayden Power, Megan and Jordan Thackston, Austin and Kennedy Keeter, and Morgan and Christopher New;

and eight great-

grandchildren, Jaxon Johnson, Marley Johnson, Noah Nichols, Caroline Nichols, Landon Thackston, Micah New, Indie Keeter and Brynnleigh Kelley.

Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Tac Colley officiating and Pam Averso giving the eulogy. Music will be rendered by Terry Lowery and Joe Whittemore. Interment will follow in Peaceful Meadows Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Georgia. Those serving as pallbearers will be

Jeff Brown, Les Talley, David Hagler, Jordan Thackston, Austin Keeter, Christopher New.

The family will receive friends at Martin

& Hightower Funeral home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from

5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Flowers are welcomed, but those who desire may make memorial contributions to Homestead Hospice in Newnan at http://www.homesteadhosp

ice.com/.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

