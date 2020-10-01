Peggy Horsley

Peggy Jeanette Wade Horsley, 75, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 23, 1945, in Boaz, Alabama, daughter to the late J.W. Wade and Grace Jeanette Potridge Wade.
She was a homemaker to her wonderful family
and helped raise many of her grandchildren.
She was thought of as “Wonder Woman” due to her many contributions such as being a talented seamstress, she was a taxi, had worked for Hallmark and loved working as a social worker for the local Women’s Shelter.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Horlsey; and two sisters, Yvonne Wade and Barbara Wade Puckett.
She is survived by her children, Keith and Kelly Horsley, of Carrollton, Joe Horsley, of Carrollton, and Amy and Gary Parker, of Carrollton; sister, Judy Wade and Edward Fincher, of Buchanan; three brothers, Danny and Ann Wade, of Buchanan, Van and Kathy Wade, of Buchanan, and Mark and Marynelle Wade, of Buchanan; and grandchildren, Katie Parker Cantrell, Christine Huffman, Hannah Horsley, Eva Grace Horsley, Eli Horsley, Caroline Parker, J.D. Horsley, Ben Horsley, Isaiah Horsley, and Emily Green.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Corinth Baptist Church with Bro. Barry Taylor and Bro. Keith Horsley officiating.
Mrs. Horsley’s body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Interment
will follow in the church cemetery with Daniel Wade, Phillip Wade, Eli Horsley, Ben Horsley, J.D. Horsley, Samuel Pope and Edward Fincher serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe.
Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on the individual’s obit-
uary page on the funeral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family
at www.martin-
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
