On Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 82, Peggy Eady Connell passed away at the home of her daughter, Catherine, in South Dakota, with family by her side. Three days earlier, family joined together on the phone to share songs and say their goodbyes.
Peggy Eady was born in Bremen, Georgia, on Valentine’s Day, 1938, to Velma and Brock Eady. Peggy has three siblings, Luray Smith, Dena Eady Baker and Sam Eady.
In high school, Peggy worked at Garrett’s Drug Store as a soda jerk and at Hubbard Slacks. Peggy graduated from Bremen High School in 1955 as salutatorian of her class. She attended UGA and in 1959 she earned a B.S. degree in secondary education.
Peggy married Jerry Connell from Charleston, S.C., in Carrollton, Georgia, on Aug. 29, 1959. They had four children, Catherine, Cindy, Cecelia and Cronan.
Peggy and Jerry owned the Credit Bureau and Connell Printing Company in Monroe, Georgia. They were active in their church and community.
Visitation: Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, St. Anna’s Church, Monroe, Georgia, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Due to COVID-19, the funeral and interment will be private. The 10 a.m. service will be livestreamed.
