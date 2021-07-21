Peggy Driver

Peggy L. Driver, 76, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
She was born on March 15, 1945, in Miami, Florida, daughter to the late George Clifford Stringer and the late Catherine Bridget Stringer.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was received into heaven by her daughter, Vicky Smith.
Peggy was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church.
In 2016, Peggy retired from Tanner Medical Center after 47 years of service. In retirement, Peggy joined the Hightower Family as a member of the Martin & Hightower staff and felt truly blessed to be able to help families during their most difficult times.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 40 years, Jerry Driver; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Michael Cochran; son and daughter-in-law, John and Liz Driver; grandchildren, Lesley and Mitchell Gilley, Candace and Jonathan Williams, Morgan and Gabe Haynes, Noah and Jenifer Mills, Amy McBrayer, Abby and Jacob Moore, Jett Driver, Max and Kellie Driver, Cameron Cochran, and Taylor Cochran; great-grandchildren, Hayden Meadows, Zain Bowlin, Annistyn Bowlin, Jackson Gilley, Jordan Williams, Winn Haynes, Zeke Haynes, Trinity Haynes, Tate Gilley, Weston Mills, Dalton Williams, Brody Gonzalez, and Bailey Moore; brother, George Stringer; and sisters, Ann Kent, and Virginia Williams.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Ken Bowman and Rev. J. Howard Mills officiating. Members of the Hightower Family Funeral Home staff will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Tanner Medical Foundation at P. O. Box 695, Carrollton, Georgia 30112, or online at www.tanner.org/tanner-foundation or to Liberty Baptist Church at 1109 West Highway 166, Bowdon, Georgia 30108.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
