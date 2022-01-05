Mrs. Peggy Angelea Yates Cokley, 74, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1947, in Hogansville, Georgia, to the late Harold and Lillian Philpot Yates.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Cokley Sr., and sister, Donna Sue Yates.
She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Diann Daniel, of Tallapoosa, and Barbara and Michael Moreland, of Carrollton; sons, Tim Daniel Sr., of Tallapoosa, Warren Cokley Jr., of Bremen, Wardell Cokley, of Tallapoosa, and Alan Cokley, of Tallapoosa; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Bob Morgan, of Carrollton; and brother, Mickey Yates, of Ephesus.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Newley Baptist Church with Pastor Clyde Adams and Michael Moreland officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Gage Brock, Austin Croley, Neil Ward, Zak Pate, Kyle Smith, and Jeffery York.
Interment followed in Mt. Newly Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
