Paula Faye Leatherman, 50, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in WellStar Tranquility of Cobb, Austell, Georgia.
She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 3, 1971, the daughter of Paul McElhannon and Patsy Standrich McElhannon.
She moved from Covington, Georgia, to this area in 2008 and worked for a number of years as office manager for the Pilgrim Law Group in Villa Rica.
She enjoyed cooking and preparing wonderful meals for her family and friends and loved animals, especially horses, dogs and cats. She was very family oriented and you could say that her favorite hobby was “her family.”
She was Baptist by faith and visited many of the churches in the surrounding area.
She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends, but will be remembered with a smile for the beautiful memories she leaves behind.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, William James (Jim) Leatherman III, of Bremen; a son, William Leatherman; and a daughter, Melissa Leatherman; both of Bremen; her parents, Paul and Patsy McElhannon, of Lake Harbin, Georgia; her mother-in-law, Linda Willoughby Leatherman, of Carrollton, Georgia; one brother, Sean McElhannon and his wife, Debbie, of Vinton, Louisiana; and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated.
A celebration of life service for Paula will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home with Pastor John Bloodworth officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
Flowers are accepted but should be baskets or plants that the family can take home with them.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
