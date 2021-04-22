Paul Bryan Miller, 72, of Temple, Georgia, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 19, 1949, son of the late James Huel Bryant and the late Ruby Pauline Dobbins Bryant. He lived in this area his entire lifetime, graduated from Villa Rica High School and entered a trade school to become an electrician.
He served in the U.S. Navy from March 1968 until April 1971, serving mostly in Korea and Vietnam. On returning home, he began his career as a Commercial Industrial Electrician with the Atlanta IBEW Local 613 and retired with 40 years of service.
He was a member of the Villa Rica Masonic Lodge #72 and the Carroll County Shrine Club where he served as a former president. He enjoyed watching TV, riding on his tractor and cutting firewood — although he had no fireplace in his home. He loved life, family and friends and from beginning to the end he would tell you that “I did it my way”. He will be missed.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Dorothy Miller, of Temple; his children, Paula Miller (Charlie) Frazier, of Carrollton, Jody (Christine) Miller, of Villa Rica, Steve Miller, of Temple, and Cliff (Katie) Barber, of Lakewood, Illinois; his sister, Pamela Dale (Alan) Windsor, of Ponte Vedra, Florida; grandchildren, Cody Collins (Villa Rica), Drew Collins (Carrollton) Charity Frazier (Doug) Bailey (Bremen), Austin Frazier (Carrollton) Lance Miller and Breanna Miller (Villa Rica) and Sophie Miller and Chloe Miller (Temple); great-grandchildren, Luke Collins, Noah Collins and Daxton Bailey.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. from J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Lance Miller, Cliff Barber, Darrell Smith, Cody Collins, Drew Collins and Keith White. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard Team.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated following the service.
In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, we ask those attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing from those not in your household.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica has charge of arrangements.
