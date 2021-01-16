Paul Hearn

In memory of

Paul Wayne Hearn

Jr.

Mr. Hearn, 46,

of Carrollton,

Georgia passed

away on Nov. 23,

2020.

He is preceded

in death by his mother, Vicki W.Scully, of Carrollton.

Those that survive him are his sister, Monza Victoria

Cole, of Bowdon, Georgia; her children Blake, Helena,

Dustin, and Destiny; his aunt, Glenda Diane Stitcher, of Carrollton; and her children, Audra,

Tara and Jeff.

He was loved

so much by us all

and will be greatly missed by his family and all his dear friends. A special thank you to Jeff

and Ken who stood

by him through so many hard times.

A memorial for

him will be set at

a later time.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Hearn, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.