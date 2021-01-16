In memory of
Paul Wayne Hearn
Jr.
Mr. Hearn, 46,
of Carrollton,
Georgia passed
away on Nov. 23,
2020.
He is preceded
in death by his mother, Vicki W.Scully, of Carrollton.
Those that survive him are his sister, Monza Victoria
Cole, of Bowdon, Georgia; her children Blake, Helena,
Dustin, and Destiny; his aunt, Glenda Diane Stitcher, of Carrollton; and her children, Audra,
Tara and Jeff.
He was loved
so much by us all
and will be greatly missed by his family and all his dear friends. A special thank you to Jeff
and Ken who stood
by him through so many hard times.
A memorial for
him will be set at
a later time.
Commented
