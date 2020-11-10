Paul Downer

Mr. Paul Eugene Downer Sr., 93,

of Douglasville,

Georgia, passed

away on Monday,

Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence.

Paul was born in Columbus, Ohio,

on Jan. 31, 1927,

the son of the late

James Downer,

and Ina Liesure

Downer. He was an excellent carpenter

that worked for

himself for many

years and during

his career built more than twelve hundred homes for families

in the area. Besides

his love of carpentry,

he also enjoyed

welding and he was Baptist by Faith.

Paul was a veteran, having served our country in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by

his son, Paul Downer

II; and daughter, Rebecca Brantley,

18 grandchildren,

30 great-grandchildren and five great, great-grandchildren.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of

the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Downer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.