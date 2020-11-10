Mr. Paul Eugene Downer Sr., 93,
of Douglasville,
Georgia, passed
away on Monday,
Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence.
Paul was born in Columbus, Ohio,
on Jan. 31, 1927,
the son of the late
James Downer,
and Ina Liesure
Downer. He was an excellent carpenter
that worked for
himself for many
years and during
his career built more than twelve hundred homes for families
in the area. Besides
his love of carpentry,
he also enjoyed
welding and he was Baptist by Faith.
Paul was a veteran, having served our country in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by
his son, Paul Downer
II; and daughter, Rebecca Brantley,
18 grandchildren,
30 great-grandchildren and five great, great-grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of
the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.