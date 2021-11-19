Paul Clayton III, 52, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Whitesburg, Geogia, died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 105 Old Newnan Road in Whitesburg. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THIS EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
