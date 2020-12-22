Paul Baker

Dr. Paul Douglas Baker, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 29, 1941, to Doris Broadwell Baker and Ernest Joshua Baker.
He was a Vietnam veteran who served with the 413th Finance Disbursing Unit, where he made many lifelong friends. After returning to civilian life, members of his unit continued to celebrate their friendship through reunion events. Upon earning his Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina, Paul joined the faculty at the University of West Georgia, where he served as professor and chairman of the Department of Accounting and Finance in the Richards College of Business. For many years, he carried the mace for graduation ceremonies.
He loved to sing and accompany himself on the guitar, entertaining family and especially young grandchildren. During the 1980’s, he occasionally performed with Harl Baggett, of Tallapoosa, and his band.
Paul was a faithful member of the Faith Explorers Class at the First United Methodist Church, and a member of the Golden Kiwanis of Carrollton, where he was involved with the pancake breakfast project to support needs of children. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and special friends, and spending time at Lake Wedowee with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dannon Elizabeth Baker; brothers Cecil Baker (Doris) of Elberton, Georgia, and Ralph Baker (Barbara) of Dallas, Georgia; and a sister, Virginia Breedlove, of Dallas.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Claire Lennard Baker, of Carrollton; daughter, Erin Baker Ringstrom (David), of Atlanta; son, Thomas Clinton Baker (Elizabeth) of Charlottesville, Virginia; stepson Jesse Oliver (Jay) Stewart (Hettie), of Carrollton; and stepdaughter, Kathryn Stewart Worth (George), of Gardnerville, Nevada; grandchildren Maria Baker, Sam Baker, T. K. Baker, Rachel Ringstrom, Lucas Ringstrom, Caleb Worth, Olivia Stewart, Cecelia Stewart, Zoe Stewart, and Sophie Stewart; brothers, Larry Baker, of Dallas, and Terry Baker (Beverly), of Covington, Georgia; sister-in-law Patsy Chafin (Tony), of Alto, Georgia, brothers-in-law, Larry Lennard (Donna) of Bainbridge, Georgia, and Harry Lennard (Debbie) of Bradenton, Florida. Additional survivors include beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and special friends.
According to his wishes, Paul will be cremated.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church. Because of COVID-19 concerns, in-person attendance is limited to children and grandchildren, and there will be no family visitation. The service will be livestreamed on the church website at www.cfumc.com. It may be accessed by following a link to Livestream Events.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll County Child Advocacy Center, P. O. Box 314, Carrollton, GA 30112; Neva Lomason Library, 710 Rome Street, Carrollton, GA 30117; or your favorite charity.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to The Oaks of Carrollton Assisted Living and to Sacred Journey Hospice.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.hillcrest
