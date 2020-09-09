Patrick Fleming

Patrick Kevin Fleming, 66, of Carrollton, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 14, 1953, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late-Alton Fleming and -Violet Mary Baldwin Fleming. He attended West Georgia College and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Carroll County School System, Fed Ex and was the owner and operator of Comtech Computers.
In addition to his parents, Alton and Violet Mary Fleming, he is preceded in death by an infant brother, Christopher Fleming.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Parker Fleming of Carrollton; daughter, Julie C. Fleming (Thomas Raulerson) of Saint Cloud, Florida, and their children, Lee Fleming, Allene Krywy, Kai Raulerson, Lux Raulerson, and Bailey Raulerson; son, Charles Fleming (Shawna Candler) of Carrollton and their son, Wade Fleming; brother, Dale Fleming (Sylvia) of Carrollton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Michael White and Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. Interment will follow in Roopville Road Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
