Mrs. Patricia Annette Langley Timmons, 81 of Villa Rica, died December 14, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Liberty Baptist Church in Winston on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Winston with Rev. Marvin Gunter and Rev. Randy Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Baptist Church in Winston.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com .
