Patricia Thoman-Burton

Mrs. Patricia Alice Thoman-Burton, 66, of Franklin, Georgia passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Mrs. Burton was born in Ethiopia on July 21, 1955, the daughter of the late John R. Thoman and Alice Thoman. She attended Berry College, graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Administration, and received her Master’s in Psychology from the University of West Georgia. Mrs. Burton worked for many years as a hotel executive with Hyatt Hotels and Lowes Annapolis Hotel. Pat was as gourmet cook, a master gardener, and an excellent hostess and home maker.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. James H. Burton Sr.; first husband, John D. Roessler; sister of choice (wife-in-law) Nancy M. Burton; nephew, Tommy (Ramona) Howell IV; great-nephews, Thomas H. Howell, V, and Patrick Henry Thoman Howell; stepchildren, Christina (Christian) Thoreson, James H. Burton Jr., Richard A. (Simone) Burton; grandchildren, Lauren Holmes, Katherine Holmes, Maggie Holmes (David) Bishop, Catelyn Burton, Caleb Burton, Julia Burton, Lucas Burton, Bentley Burton; those that she loved as her own children and grandchildren, Jeremy Jarrard, Erica Jarrard and their children, Emma, Ethan and Avery; Kip (Niki) Jarrard and their children, Harrison and Carson; brothers, Daniel (Linda) Thoman and John R. “Rick” (Loretta) Thoman Jr. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Howell.
Pat loved her pet dogs: Bear, Pokey, and Rambo, and her pet cats: Zorita and Simba.
A celebration of life will be held at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton, GA on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Garrett officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the service hour.
Inurnment will be in Carrollton City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helen Harper Burton Memorial Scholarship, UWG Foundation, 1601 Maple St., Carrollton, Georgia 30118.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.