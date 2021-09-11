Patricia Alice Thoman-Burton, 66, of Franklin, Georgia, died on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from noon until the service hour.
Inurnment will be in Carrollton City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helen Harper Burton Memorial Scholarship, UWG Foundation, 1601 Maple Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30118.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
