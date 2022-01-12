Patricia Simmons

Patricia “Pat” Godsey Simmons, 86, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, on June 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Harold Huffman Godsey and Audrey Poe Godsey.
She lived for 40 plus years in the Carrollton area.
Pat was a strong and loving person always helping others in multiple outlets such as volunteering to teach music at the local elementary school and helping children with reading.
For years she was one of the local “Santa ladies” helping the underprivileged by providing food, clothing and gifts during the holidays. Her love of beautiful things came out with the work she put into her own yard as well as assisting with the landscaping of local schools. As an animal lover she rescued and saved local animals in need.
Her career as a professional musician, music teacher and real estate agent allowed her to meet and become friends with many businesses and people.
Pat Simmons lived by the words her mother taught her when she was young: “Always be honest and to be kind to people and animals and to also love God.”
She is survived by loving family members, daughters, Ann (Steve) Hudson, Jane (Jeff) House, Lynn Dulin, and Tanya Eason; grandchildren, Candy, Kathryn, Andy, Nathan, Payton, Megan and Jaxson; great-grandchildren Eli, Nora, Abigail, Jessie, Joey, Gracie and Emily.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Park Simmons; and sister, Dina Lynn Amos.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Patton and the Rev Ken. Stephens officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
