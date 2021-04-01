Patricia Patsy
“Pat” Shirey, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at
Almon Funeral Home
on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A celebration of
life in memory of Pat and Clyde Shirey will
be held on Friday,
April 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Camp Creek Baptist Church.
Interment will be
in Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral
Home of Carrollton
has charge of arrangements.
