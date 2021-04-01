Patricia Patsy

“Pat” Shirey, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at

Almon Funeral Home

on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A celebration of

life in memory of Pat and Clyde Shirey will

be held on Friday,

April 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Camp Creek Baptist Church.

Interment will be

in Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Almon Funeral

Home of Carrollton

has charge of arrangements.

