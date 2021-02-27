Patricia Parmer

Patricia Ann Jolly Parmer, 72, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, 2021.
She was born Jan. 5, 1949, in Carroll County, the daughter of the late Johnnie Henry Defnall and the late Mary White Defnall.
She was a retired registered nurse, having served for 30 years with Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
She was a extremely crafty person, enjoyed crocheting. She loved to bake, and enjoyed the pleasure of fresh flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gerald Parmer; son, Jason “Loopy” Kimsey, and a brother, Eddie Defnall.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Carrie and Michael Hudgins, of Waco, Georgia, and Heather and Ricky Strickland, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, James and Carla Kimsey, of Palmetto, Georgia; sisters, Gwen Bingham, Lorene Patterson, Shirley Stanley, all from Carrollton; sister-in-law SanJa Defnall, of Buchanan, Georgia; four grandchildren, Matt Wilson, Katherine Wilson, Jonathan Kimsey, and Jackson Huddleston, and a number of nieces
and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with John Puckett officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Danny Defnall, Matt Wilson, Jonathan Kimsey, Tim Voyles, John C. Puckett, and Ricky Strickland. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
