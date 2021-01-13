Patricia Morris

Mrs. Patricia T. Morris, 93, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Mrs. Morris was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Nov. 6, 1927, the daughter of the late L. M. Turner Jr. and Edna Ruth Burns Turner.
She was a retired teacher’s aide with the Carrollton Board of Education and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Cary and Patty Morris, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Ben and Val Morris, of Carrollton; grandchildren, “Bo” Morris, of Washington, D.C., Kelly Morris (Andrew) Guthery, of Villa Rica, and Elizabeth Morris, of Chattanooga; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Audrey Guthery and Ivy Morris.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben William Morris Sr., and sister, Alice Ruth Turner.
A graveside service and interment will be on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Carrollton City Cemetery with the Rev. Mary Lou Upchurch Grimmett officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Trinka Davis Rynne Grants, Community Foundation of West Georgia, 807 South Park St., Carrollton, Georgia 30117, or Tabernacle Baptist Church, Ministry of Chris and Katie Nalls, IMB Missionaries, 150 Tabernacle Dr., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
