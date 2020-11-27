Patricia Ann (Pat) Maples, age 77, of Speedwell, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
She was of the Baptist faith, the owner of The Book Rack and involved with Woodmen Life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Maples; parents, Jake and Lula Goins Hill and infant brother, Benjamin Hill.
Survivors include her children, Starla and Charles Miller and Ronnie and Rhonda Maples; grandchildren, Amber (Tim) Hatfield, Kayla (Travis) Camp, Andrew (Raven) Maples, Brandi (Josh) McCarty and Candi (Matthew) Webb; and great-grandchildren, Savannah Hatfield, Sarah Hatfield, Jesse Camp, Elijah Camp, Elizabeth Camp and Akria Chesser; a special sister, Frankie Nelson and husband Larry; sister-in-law: Ann Queener and husband Bill; brothers-in-law: Ray Simpson and Robert Stevens; and several nieces and nephews
A special thank you for the great care given by the nurses and staff at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice, and Thompson Oncology Group.
The family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home in LaFollette, Tennessee. The service will be 2 p.m. at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Sampson Ridenour officiating. Interment to follow at Well Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, Tennessee, 37757.
Condolences may be given online at cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
