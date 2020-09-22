Patricia Ann Russell Lay, 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 16, 2020.
Viewing and funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Sept. 21, at A Place of Refuge Church, 106 Refuge Way in Carrollton. Her viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and her service will be at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Westside Memory Garden in Carrollton.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.