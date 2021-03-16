Patricia Holloman

Mrs. Patricia Ann Newman Holloman, 80, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1940, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Otis Newman and the late Mrs. Annie Bell Bentley Newman.
She worked and retired from the medical industry as a supervisor of Medicare and Medicaid.
Mrs. Holloman enjoyed listening to good gospel music and loved working in her yard and her flower beds. She loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Holloman was a member of Concord Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Newman; and her sisters, Melba Brown, Cathleen Bolden, Inna Mae Lewis, Helen Waldrop and Fraline Edge.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years, Mr. William “Clifford” Holloman, of Temple; her sons and daughter-in-law, Alan and Sheree Holloman, of Temple, and Mike Holloman, of Temple; her sisters-in-law, Ann Hathcock, Georgia Boyd and Cora Holloman; her brother-in-law, Ed Holloman; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Concord Baptist Church in Temple on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the church with Pastors Joey Dedman and Sam Clark officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Trent Conner, Gared Conner, Derrick Guice, Allan Young, Brandon Howard and Paul Skinner. Interment will follow in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
