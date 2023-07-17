Patricia B. Grimes, age 82, passed away July 14, 2023. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 11:00 a.m., from Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Union Springs with Rev. Wiley McWhorter officiating. Burial will follow in Indian Creek Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing. A visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Patricia was born in Gordon, Alabama November 14, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Ludie Ludlum and the late Ewell Bridges. She is survived by two children: Michael (Pat) Grimes and Sharon Livingston; grandchildren: Travis Livingston, Ashley Livingston, Jason Mitchell, Jeremy Mitchell and Jennifer Sauls; nine great-grandchildren and a brother, Kendall Shehane.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Grimes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.