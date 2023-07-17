Patricia B. Grimes, age 82, passed away July 14, 2023. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 11:00 a.m., from Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Union Springs with Rev. Wiley McWhorter officiating. Burial will follow in Indian Creek Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing. A visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Patricia was born in Gordon, Alabama November 14, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Ludie Ludlum and the late Ewell Bridges. She is survived by two children: Michael (Pat) Grimes and Sharon Livingston; grandchildren: Travis Livingston, Ashley Livingston, Jason Mitchell, Jeremy Mitchell and Jennifer Sauls; nine great-grandchildren and a brother, Kendall Shehane.
Patricia retired from the Montgomery School District after serving many years as a teacher and guidance counselor. She loved children and found her greatest pleasure working with her elementary school students. Her faith as a Christian gave her strength and courage that followed her throughout her lifetime from a young girl until her final hours when she went home to be with the Lord.
Her greatest joy and passion in life was her family, which she dearly loved and cherished. She was a loving mother, devoted wife, and an amazing Nana. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney B. Grimes, her sister, Mary Ivey and brothers, Britt Shehane, Ricky Shehane and Jimmy Shehane.
