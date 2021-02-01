Pastor Mike Stephens, former Pastor of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica and who served as Senior Pastor of Burnt Hickory Baptist Church from 1987 to 2019, died on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
He led the church to function as a New Testament Church. He worked closely with the staff and church to direct Burnt Hickory in the achievement of its mission to “passionately pursue Christ to passionately pursue people.”
Pastor Mike received his B.A. in Bible from Bellhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi, and his Masters of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was an authentic leader who loved the Lord, which overflowed to his love for people. His love for people extended worldwide through his passion for missions in other countries. He was loved and known for his wacky sense of humor, unending availability, speaking truth through God’s word, and his confidence and longing to be with his Savior.
Pastor Mike is survived by his wife Betty Stephens, his daughter and family Brittany, Dane and Myles Wright, his son and family Michael and Kim Stephens, his sister Pam Stephens, and his brother and family Stanley and Delores Stephens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to help build a pastors training school in Kibera, Kenya. Pastor Mike had a heart that overflowed for the people of Kenya and has made multiple trips to help lead and train pastors. He would want nothing more than to know through his victory the pastors in Kenya are being taken care of through this project.
Pastor Mike’s family will be working with Burnt Hickory Baptist Church to collect donations and see this project through.
West Cobb Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, local information provided by J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Pastor Mike will lie in repose Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be an opportunity to pay your respects to Pastor Mike. For their health and well-being, the family will not be present at the visitation. Strict social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. Masks are required, and a line will be formed to pass through by his casket. Dress appropriately because you may be outside while waiting in line. We ask that while inside the church, no close groups or gatherings be formed.
Wednesday’s funeral service will be live-streamed over the church website @ www.burnthickory.com.
Because there are a limited number of seats, reservations will be made available on Monday, Feb. 2, 2021, evening at 7 p.m. on the church website. No guests will be allowed in the church without a reservation.
There will be no guest book to sign in the church. You may share your condolences here on Mike’s page on our website.
Graveside services will be private and invitation only.
The family asks that those who will be attending in person on Wednesday to wear Georgia Tech clothing or colors.
