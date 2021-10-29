Partray Harrison, 36, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginnings, 1800 Bankhead Highway in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THIS ATTEND THESE EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.