Pamela LeClair

Mrs. Pamela Wilbanks LeClair, 59, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Ms. LeClair was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 4, 1962, the daughter of Harris Johnson and Constance Anne Ritter Johnson. She was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy, had worked as a hostess at Fred’s BBQ and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her parents, Harris and Constance Johnson, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Hope Vance, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Jake Vance, Lyla Vance; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Donna Wilbanks, of Tallapoosa; nephew, Brandon Wilbanks, of Carrollton.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell and Carolyn Banks.
In accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated and a private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Hands United Christian Ministry, P.O. BOX 1818, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.