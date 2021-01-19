Pam Morrow

Pamela “Pam” Lynn Morrow, 62, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
She was born Nov. 22, 1958, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter to the late Mary Ann Wheeler and Bob Wheeler. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Harold League and Ray League; and a sister, Faye Boatright.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Morrow of Carrollton; daughter, Lynn and her husband, Scott Nolan of Carrollton; son, Brian Morrow and his fiancé, Jennifer Ritter of Carrollton; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and sister, Sylvia Morris of Temple.
The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Tony Collins officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park with Dustin Morrow, Wade Nolan, Scott Nolan, Brian Morrow, Joel Frady, Lynda Nolan, and Cecil Ritter serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
