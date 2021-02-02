Ozell Musick Gordon, 85, of Newnan, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
She was born on June 24, 1935, in Whitesburg, Georgia, daughter to the late Jonathan Hubert Musick and the late Myrtis Webb Musick.
She was a Whitesburg High School graduate and received her associate’s degree in nursing from Carroll Technical College. She worked as an L.P.N. for over 20 years for Humana Hospital formerly known as Coweta General Hospital.
On June 24, 1956, she married her sweetheart, Charlie Gordon. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this coming June.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Edmond Musick, Lloyd “Calvin” Musick, and Larry Musick.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charlie Gordon, of Newnan; her children, Randy Gordon, of Louisville, Kentucky, Karen and Stacy Thompson, of Carrollton, and Stephen and Christy Gordon, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Bradley Gordon, Cooper Gordon, Olivia Gordon, Savannah Gordon, Andrew and Valerie Hicks, Kristen Hicks, Jeremy and Melissa Hicks, Katie Thompson, Russ Gordon, Brett Gordon, and Brooke and Bryson Shoemake; and great-grandchildren, Gwennie and Finn Hicks, Owen Hicks, and Charlie Shoemake.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Whitesburg Christian Church with Min. Barry Shoemake officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan with Dennis Free performing graveside services. Those serving as pallbearers will be, Andrew Hicks, Jeremy Hicks, Russ Gordon, Brett Gordon, Bryson Shoemake, Bradley Gordon, and Cooper Gordon.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Flowers are welcome but those who desire may make memorial contributions to Whitesburg Christian Church at 75 West Hwy 5, Whitesburg, GA 30185.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
