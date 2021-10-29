Opal Turner Reid, 89, of Winston, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow the service at Melrose Hills.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
