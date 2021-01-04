Opal Doris Holloway of Buchanan passed away on Dec. 30, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born Jan. 4, 1936, to the late Earnest and Gladys Breazeal Bell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of only one day, Donald Eugene Holloway.
Survivors include her children, Debbie McMichen of Acworth, Donny and Debra Holloway of Columbia, South Carolina, Dave and Tess Holloway of Bremen and Danny and Natasha Holloway of Tallapoosa; Brothers, Wayne and Gerry Bell of Felton and Steve Bell of West Point; 10 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Services were Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the First Christian Church of Tallapoosa with Minister Tony Crumbley officiating. Dennis Bell, Brent Holloway, Noah Holloway, Lee McMichen, Gray Cagle, Larry Stitsworth, Ben McMichen and Chad McKnight served as Pallbearers. Interment followed at Hollywood Cemetery.
