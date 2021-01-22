Olphus Hinton Adams Jr., 74, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.