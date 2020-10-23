Mr. Odis O. Norrell, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was 86.
Mr. Norrell was born on July 2, 1934, in Ranburne to Miller and Hattie Otwell Norrell. He was a carpenter by trade and known for his quality workmanship in the homes that he built. He was a member of Crumley’s Chapel Church of God.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Norrell was preceded in death by wife, Shirley Norrell.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Peggy and Gerald Rollins and Steve and Jan Norrell; his grandchildren and their spouses, Amy and Jamie Rollins, Timothy McCormick, Abby, and Nathan Thomas, Hannah and Kyle Pollard, Emmie and Jon Longshore, and Will and Ivey Jo Rollins; his great-grandchildren, Chloe, Lily, Lariel, Sylas, Ridge, Arlie, Lovie, Kix, Goldie, Ezra, Addie, Cora Jane, and Evvy June; and his sisters, Dixie Lowery, Elaine Hyatt, and Judy Ramsey.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Crumley’s Chapel Church of God. Bro. Kyle Morrow and Bro. Jamie Beam will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the services on Sunday, the family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. (Georgia Time) till the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
