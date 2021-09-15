Mr. Odell Cephus Shelnutt, 84, of Wedowee, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with the Rev. Derrill Scott and the Rev. Todd Noren-Hentz officiating. Interment will follow in Centralhatchee First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Those serving as pallbearers will be Greg Shelnutt, Billy Shelnutt, Chris Cutlip, Jason Pippin, Christopher Cutlip, and Johnny Brewer. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Danny Hale, Alan Hale and Will Alexander.
The family will accept guests at Stutts Funeral Home Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Mr. Shelnutt was born on April 21, 1937, in Heard County to the late William Cephus Shelnutt and Etta Sophronie Williamson Shelnutt. He was a Baptist by faith.
Throughout his life he worked many jobs and engaged in varied pursuits. He worked as a heavy machine operator for the Heard County Road Department. He also was a local businessman who built houses, raised cows, and owned a local car wash.
In his free time he enjoyed fishing on his lake, spending time at his farm, and tending to his vegetable garden. He also loved to watch WWE wrestling and boxing on the TV.
Survivors include: his wife, Lemoyen Shelnutt, of Wedowee; son, Michael Shelnutt (Cindy), of Carrollton; stepdaughter, Helen Alexander (Will), of Irondale, Alabama; grandchildren, Gregory Shelnutt, Anlea Cutlip, Allison Pippin, Billy Shelnutt, Phillip Buddy Alexander, and Eric Christopher Alexander; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mamie Paschal, of Franklin, Ezell Smith, of Newnan, and Martha Ann Hale, of Franklin; one brother, Tom Shelnutt, of Atlanta; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joann Dean Shelnutt; two sons, Steven Shelnutt and Odell Shelnutt Jr.; one sister, Lorine Brewer Cates; and two brothers, Eugene Shelnutt and George Shelnutt.
Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stuttsfuneralhome.com.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgia, in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.