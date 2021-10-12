Mr. Norman Hayden Stacey Sr., 88, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Mr. Stacey was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Oct. 31, 1932, the son of the late Reese Stacey and Ozell Portwood Stacey.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict where he was a Purple Heart recipient.
He was a retired Insurance Executive for Fidelity Union Life owning his agency for over 50 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Roxanne Jenkins, of Lithia Springs; son and daughter-in-law, Norman Hayden Jr., and Sandra Stacey, of Douglasville; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Reba, of Lawrenceville; along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Stacey, and a granddaughter.
Graveside service and Interment will be Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with Pastor Lee Wimberly officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until 1:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Norman H. Stacey Jr., Hayden Stacey, Jesse Jenkins, Kenneth McClendon and Adam McBain.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
