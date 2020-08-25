Mrs. Normalee Jean Miller, 79, of Heflin, Alabama, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late-Frank Miller and -Myrtle Penny Miller.
Mrs. Miller was a child advocate and served as VP of CASA of Michigan. She was a member of West Georgia Apostolic.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles L. Atkinson, and her second husband, Gerald Miller; sisters, Martha Joyce Miller and Marilyn Lafond; brothers, Bill Miller, Kenneth Miller and Robert Miller.
Survivors include her children, Charles and Kathy Atkinson, of Bremen, Christal and Russell Lightfoot of Livonia, Michigan, Mark and Amanda Miller of Mt. Zion and Laura Lee Miller, of Bremen; sister, Gloria and Raymond Yee, of Redford, Michigan; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
