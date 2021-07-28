Norma Smith

Norma Jean Graham Smith, 92, passed away on Wednesday, July, 21, 2021, in The Woodlands, Texas.
Jean was born on Sept. 2, 1928, to George and Bobbie Graham. Formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, she was active in the greater Carrollton community having been in the real estate business for 25 years. She was one of the organizers of Carroll National Bank and served on their Board of Directors. She also served as president of the Junior Woman’s Club. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for 50 years.
Mrs. Smith is survived by two daughters, Beverly Fleece (Randy), of Birmingham, Alabama, Patricia Pint (Marty), of Montgomery, Texas; and five grandchildren, Jordan Gaddis, Chase Gaddis, Alexa Gaddis, Blake Pint and Lindsay Pint.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Judge Dewey Smith; sister, Patricia (Patti) Graham; and brothers, Dr. Joseph Graham, Dr. G.G. Graham and Dr. R. Duane Graham.
She will be laid to rest in a private memorial service at Carroll Memory Gardens in Carrollton.
For those desiring, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in the memory of Norma Jean Smith (stjude.org) Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almon funeralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton is in charge of arrangements.
