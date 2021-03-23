Mrs. Noel “Sunshine” Balenger, 42, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on March 18, 2021.
Sunshine was born in Carrollton, Georgia, to Charles and Judie Jackson.
She was a graduate of Bowdon High School and West Central College. Work took she and her husband, Rob, all over the country, but she was last employed with the City of Orlando where she worked as an administrative assistant.
She will be remembered as a loving wife and daughter and, most especially, a caring mom.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ray and Carrie Faye Jackson and Rufus and Zeffie Lewis.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Rob Balenger and her daughter, Zoey Balenger.
No formal funeral services will be held, but the there will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate Sunshine’s memory on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home, 317 N. Carroll St., Bowdon, GA 30108.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the visitation to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
