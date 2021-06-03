Noah Rosser, 85,
of Marietta, Georgia, died on May 26,
2021.
Celebration of life services will be held
on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at
Living Faith Tabernacle, 5880 Old Dixie
Highway in Forest
Park, Georgia. Viewing will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bowdon COGIC, 80 New Hope Road in Bowdon, Georgia.
An additional viewing will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Community COGIC, 406 Roswell
St. in Marietta.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
