Noah Rosser, 85,

of Marietta, Georgia, died on May 26,

2021.

Celebration of life services will be held

on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at

Living Faith Tabernacle, 5880 Old Dixie

Highway in Forest

Park, Georgia. Viewing will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bowdon COGIC, 80 New Hope Road in Bowdon, Georgia.

An additional viewing will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Community COGIC, 406 Roswell

St. in Marietta.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

To plant a tree in memory of Noah Rosser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.