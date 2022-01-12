Noah Anthony Messel, infant son of Codie and Heather Nicole Messel, born on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, at Wellstar Douglas Hospital
In addition to his parents he is survived by siblings, Lillan, Skye and Carolyn Messel; paternal grandparents, Chris and Aletha Messel; maternal grandparents, Melody and Jerry Crowe; maternal great-grandparents, Michel Landers and Thomas High.
A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at noon from Melrose Hills Memorial Park with the Rev. Terry Pace officiating
To send condolences to the family please visit www.jcollinfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
