Nina Lee Smith, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Due to COVID-19 those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.