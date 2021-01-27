Nina Smith

Nina Lee Smith, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center.
A native of Caswell County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late O.A. “Jake” Smith and Katie Permelia Bradner Smith.
Nina proudly told that her daddy named her because she was the ninth child, born on the ninth day, and on the ninety-nineth day of the year 1930.
She is survived by many adoring nieces and nephews in both Georgia and North Carolina.
She was a retired employee of the Ford Tractor Company of Atlanta, Georgia, and was a longtime member of the Eastern Star.
Nina served as the secretary of the Deacon Body for many years, was a member of the Grace Sunday School class, and also served as the church clerk in her beloved First Baptist Church of Carrollton serving her close church family members with their needs and in the charitable efforts of the church.
“Nina loved so many people, and she was loved by so many! She was always ready with a hug, and she always wanted a hug in return! Nina was a minister in the truest sense-and she visited wherever someone was hurting! She will be missed, but she made her mark on all of our lives! What precious memories we will always have of this one that God placed in our lives!” Larry Insko
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Henry Tyson officiating.
Burial will be in the Carroll Memory Gardens in Carrollton.
Members of the family will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
