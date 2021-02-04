Nicholas Washburn

Nicholas “Nick” Washburn, 59, of Graham, Alabama, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
He was born on July 25, 1961, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, son of Peggy Sicher. He worked for Decostar for more than 16 years as a processing tech II.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed taking trips to the mountains, antiques, helping at his church and wood working.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a brother, Tony Washburn.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Tolbert Washburn, of Graham; his mother and stepfather, Donald and Peggy Sicher; children, Katie Washburn and Kaycee Washburn; grandchildren, Peyton Smith and Harley Smith; brothers, Steven Washburn, Dennis Sicher, and Scott Sicher; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. from Glenloch Baptist Church with Pastor Neil Awbrey officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Joe Ritchie, Brandon Sicher, Mitchell Boyett, Wesley Boyett, Ritchie Denison, and Lucas Denison serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
