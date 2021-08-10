Mr. Nicolas Terry Norris, 63, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1957, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the son of the late Mrs. Dorothy Norris Enfinger.
Mr. Norris was a painter for many years.
He loved riding motorcycles. He
also loved his dogs, Susie, Puppup, Junior, and Butch, but most of all his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Dorothy Norris Enfinger, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Neal Norris, and sister, Wanda Warmack.
He is survived by his wife, Lydia Meherg Norris, of Carrollton; son and daughters-in-law, Drew Norris, of Carrollton, daughter and son-in-law,
Joselyn and Kevin Couch, of Villa Rica; son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Jaclyn Norris, of Carrollton; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Jerry Freerkson of Portland, Oregon; brother, Ricky Warmack of De Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Stephanie Norris, Carson Brown, Triston Norris, Brandon Norris; several nieces
and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends
from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in
Villa Rica on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021,
from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
According to Mr. Norris’ wishes he was cremated.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.