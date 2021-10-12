Nerissa Jo Brown Taylor, 53, of Buchanan passed away on Oct. 7, 2021, in a local healthcare facility.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1968, in Okinawa, Japan, the daughter of the late Bill Brown and Nira “Jean” Bramlett Brown.
Nerissa was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and formerly employed with AT&T.
Nerissa’s adult life was spent ministering to children and youth in her church. Sharing the Gospel implementing “Word Of Life” was her platform to lead children to Christ. She served as Vacation Bible School director in three different churches for many years. The last Vacation Bible School was deemed to be cancelled due to COVID. Nerissa, refusing to give in to an opportunity to witness to children, used her technological skills to hold a virtual Vacation Bible School. Mission 1:5, was another program dear to her heart — to share the Gospel with one and invite five to church”
Twenty-eight days as a leukemia patient in Emory University Hospital, served not only for her to beat leukemia, but also to give back to other patients by teaching herself to crochet hats for cancer patients.
Nerissa’s life was spent serving others and the impact she made to reach others for Christ will continue forever.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Brown, and a sister, Sherry Riesen.
Survivors include her husband, Charles “Chad” Earl Taylor, Jr., of Buchanan; children, Joshua & Heather Taylor, of Bremen, and Chipper Taylor, of Buchanan; sisters, Debbie Garrett, and Teri Ward; grandson, Jameson Taylor, of Bremen.
The family received friends on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, between the hours of 4:30 and 8 p.m.
Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Reverend Kevin Ayers officiating. Reverend Blake Terry will officiate graveside. Music provided by Jeff Brooks, Bonnie Sanders and Joel and Brenda Agan.
Interment followed in Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Leukemia Society.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.