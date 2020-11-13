Mrs. Nellie Mae Puckett, age 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
She was born
Jan. 17, 1930, in Paulding County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Tanner Puckett and the late Mrs. Lula Hicks Puckett. Mrs. Cole worked as a seamstress outside
of the home but
most importantly,
was a homemaker. She was a wonderful cook who baked
cakes and canned. Mrs. Cole loved visiting shut-ins and was devoted to her family. She was a faithful member of Beulahland Baptist Church, helping in many areas of the church as needed
and assisted with cleaning the
building.
In addition to
her parents, Mrs.
Cole was preceded
in death by her husband, Frank Edward Cole; her son-in-law, Johnny Alford; her brothers, Dean Puckett,
Luke Puckett, Billy Puckett, Jack Puckett and Sanders Puckett; and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Dawn Alford.
She is survived
by her daughters
and son-in-law,
Diane and Roger Duggins of Carrollton and Jean Alford
of Temple; her
sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Randall Waits of Rockmart; sisters-in-law, Katie Puckett of Rockmart, Becky Cole of Temple, Betty Baxter and Eva Puckett; brother, Johnny Puckett of Rockmart; grandchildren, Brent Duggins of Bremen, Julie Duggins of Carrollton and special “adopted granddaughter”, Supaporn Erjongmanee of Thailand; and
several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Beulahland Baptist Church Cemetery
in Rockmart,
Georgia, with Brother Keith Puckett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make donations In Memory of Nellie Mae Cole to Canine Assistants, 3160 Francis Road, Alpharetta GA 30004 or https://www.
canineassistants.
org/honormemory
-donation/.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694.
