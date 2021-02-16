Nellie Mentoria

Miller Bowen, of Buchanan, passed

away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Buchanan, Georgia,

on June 23, 1938, daughter of the late James Franklin and

Vera Aola Addison Miller.

In addition to

her parents, she is preceded in death

by her husband, Marshall Morris

Bowen; sisters, Clara Osborne, Hazel Chandler, Evelyn Chandler, and Bertha Osmer; and brothers, Junior Miller, Clarence Miller and Daniel

Miller.

Survivors include

her children, Carole Bowen, of Buchanan, and Tim and Amy Bowen, of Mableton; sisters, Annie Ruth Hammock, of

Buchanan, and Elaine Smith, of Tallapoosa; brothers, Horace

Miller, of Cedartown, William Miller and Noble Miller, both

of Buchanan; and

many nieces and nephews.

The family will

receive friends at

the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Buchanan

on Wednesday, Feb.

17, 2021, from 2 p.m.

to 3 p.m.

Services will be

on Wednesday at

3 p.m. from the

church with Bro.

Max Kimball, Bro.

Lynn Bassett

and Bro. Dennis

Dean officiating. Interment will be

on Thursday, Feb.

18, 2021, at 2 p.m.

at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Alpharetta.

