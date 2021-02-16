Nellie Mentoria
Miller Bowen, of Buchanan, passed
away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Buchanan, Georgia,
on June 23, 1938, daughter of the late James Franklin and
Vera Aola Addison Miller.
In addition to
her parents, she is preceded in death
by her husband, Marshall Morris
Bowen; sisters, Clara Osborne, Hazel Chandler, Evelyn Chandler, and Bertha Osmer; and brothers, Junior Miller, Clarence Miller and Daniel
Miller.
Survivors include
her children, Carole Bowen, of Buchanan, and Tim and Amy Bowen, of Mableton; sisters, Annie Ruth Hammock, of
Buchanan, and Elaine Smith, of Tallapoosa; brothers, Horace
Miller, of Cedartown, William Miller and Noble Miller, both
of Buchanan; and
many nieces and nephews.
The family will
receive friends at
the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Buchanan
on Wednesday, Feb.
17, 2021, from 2 p.m.
to 3 p.m.
Services will be
on Wednesday at
3 p.m. from the
church with Bro.
Max Kimball, Bro.
Lynn Bassett
and Bro. Dennis
Dean officiating. Interment will be
on Thursday, Feb.
18, 2021, at 2 p.m.
at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Alpharetta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.