Mrs. Nell Elizabeth Phelps, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Born on Dec. 30, 1928, she was one of 11 children of William Franklin and Ethel Pope Hobbs in Dexter, Georgia.
Mrs. Phelps worked for the government for over 25 years. She was very active in the Fairfield community, a member of the Red Hat Society, and was loved by many friends. She was an auxiliary volunteer at Tanner Hospital as a pink lady for 23 years and put in 5,050 hours of service. She was very generous with a good sense of humor and loved being active and around people, loved her family deeply and especially loved telling everyone about her great-granddaughter, Harper. Mrs. Phelps was a member of First United Methodist Church of Carrollton, Georgia.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Bob Hampton; husband, Sam Phelps; her brothers and sisters; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Boyd
Mrs. Phelps is survived by granddaughter and spouse, Jill and Allen McCall of Carrollton; great-granddaughter, Harper McCall of Carrollton.
Memorial services will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Carrollton First United Methodist Church with Pastor Larry Patton officiating.
At the family’s request if you attend the service, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations are made to Carrollton First United Methodist Church of Carrollton.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.